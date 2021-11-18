(AGENPARL) – gio 18 novembre 2021 Winter is coming… Are you ready? ⛷️

The twists, turns and pistes of alpine skiing

With the winter season in full swing, this edition zooms in on the adrenaline-packed sport ahead of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

A beginner’s guide to alpine skiing

Some bomb down the slope, others zigzag their way down the mountain. Check out these videos and learn all there is to know about the alpine skiing disciplines you’ll see at Beijing 2022. Hang on to your hats!

Fiji’s ice man: from rafting to skiing

Fiji’s Laurence Thoms did not win an Olympic medal at Salt Lake City 2002, but his Olympic spirit won the hearts of fans around the world when he crossed the finishing line in giant slalom.

Original series

Watch: Cirque Blanc

What goes on behind the scenes of a team competing in the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup? Follow the highs and lows of France’s top female skiers Tessa Worley, Tiffany Gauthier and Romane Miradoli in last year’s 2020/2021 season.

