[Country Report No. 2022/124 : Albania: Enhancing Tax Administration Capacity During Challenging Times](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2022/04/15/Albania-Enhancing-Tax-Administration-Capacity-During-Challenging-Times-516708?cid=em-COM-123-44674)

APRIL 15, 2022

The purpose of this mission was to assist the General Directorate of Taxes (GDT) in taking stock of reform efforts and provide advice on future efforts. In recent years, the GDT made solid progress in realizing its reform agenda. The mission took stock of the reform achievements and identifies areas which require further improvement.

