(AGENPARL) – mer 06 aprile 2022 [IMF Country Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/cat/scr1_sp.aspx?s_year=1997&e_year=2012&brtype=default)

[Open in your browser](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2022/04/06/Japan-2022-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-516216?cid=em-COM-123-44576)

http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2022/04/06/Japan-2022-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-516216?cid=em-COM-123-44576

[Country Report No. 2022/099 : Japan: 2022 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Japan](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2022/04/06/Japan-2022-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-516216?cid=em-COM-123-44576)

APRIL 06, 2022

http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2022/04/06/Japan-2022-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-516216?cid=em-COM-123-44576

Pre-COVID-19, economic policies under “Abenomics” helped ease financial conditions, exit deflation, and raise labor market participation, but fell short on the deep reforms needed to raise productivity and achieve inclusive and sustainable growth. The Japanese economy is now recovering from the pandemic amid strong policy support that has helped to mitigate the downturn. Japan had substantially lower rates of COVID-related infections and deaths than most advanced economies.

[READ MORE](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2022/04/06/Japan-2022-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-516216?cid=em-COM-123-44576)

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

[COUNTRY INFO](http://www.imf.org/en/Countries)

[IMF VIDEOS](http://www.imf.org/external/mmedia/index.aspx)

[DATA TOOL](https://www.imf.org/external/datamapper/NGDP_RPCH@WEO/OEMDC/ADVEC/WEOWORLD)

[NEWS AND INTERVIEWS](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/survey/so/home.aspx)

[IMF BLOG](https://blog-imfdirect.imf.org/)

[F&D MAGAZINE](https://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/fandd/index.htm)

[EVENTS](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Seminars)

[PODCASTS](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Podcasts)

[NEWSLETTER](http://www.imf.org/newsletter)

FOLLOW US ON:

🔊 Listen to this