[Country Report No. 2022/093 : Costa Rica: First and Second Reviews Under the Extended Arrangement Under the Extended Fund Facility, Request for Extension of the Arrangement, and Rephasing of Purchases-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Costa Rica](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2022/03/25/Costa-Rica-First-and-Second-Reviews-Under-the-Extended-Arrangement-Under-the-Extended-Fund-515747?cid=em-COM-123-44509)

MARCH 25, 2022

On March 1, 2021, the IMF Executive Board approved a 36-month arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with access of SDR 1.23749 billion (335 percent of quota, equivalent to US$1.778 billion) to support the country’s response to the pandemic and its reform efforts toward strong, inclusive, and sustainable growth. The authorities’ proactive response to the COVID-19 crisis, combined with sustained export performance, have supported a robust recovery. The outlook remains subject to downside risks, amid tighter global financial conditions, higher commodity prices, and the threat of new COVID variants.

