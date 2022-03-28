(AGENPARL) – lun 28 marzo 2022 [IMF Country Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/cat/scr1_sp.aspx?s_year=1997&e_year=2012&brtype=default)

[Open in your browser](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2022/03/24/Republic-of-Korea-2022-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-Staff-Statement-515711?cid=em-COM-123-44519)

http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2022/03/24/Republic-of-Korea-2022-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-Staff-Statement-515711?cid=em-COM-123-44519

[Country Report No. 2022/086 : Republic of Korea: 2022 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; Staff Statement; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Republic of Korea](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2022/03/24/Republic-of-Korea-2022-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-Staff-Statement-515711?cid=em-COM-123-44519)

MARCH 28, 2022

http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2022/03/24/Republic-of-Korea-2022-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-Staff-Statement-515711?cid=em-COM-123-44519

Korea has recovered impressively from the COVID-19 pandemic, which is a testament to its strong economic fundamentals and the authorities’ able policy responses. Activity has surpassed pre-covid levels despite multiple COVID waves. The recovery was supported by the effective containment of the pandemic, including rapid vaccination in 2021, and pursuing proactive economic policy support, which helped minimize economic scarring, sustain income growth, and maintain financial stability. Given Korea’s high global integration, strong external demand also supported the recovery. The upcoming presidential election offers a window of opportunity to reinvigorate structural reforms.

[READ MORE](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2022/03/24/Republic-of-Korea-2022-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-Staff-Statement-515711?cid=em-COM-123-44519)

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

[COUNTRY INFO](http://www.imf.org/en/Countries)

[IMF VIDEOS](http://www.imf.org/external/mmedia/index.aspx)

[DATA TOOL](https://www.imf.org/external/datamapper/NGDP_RPCH@WEO/OEMDC/ADVEC/WEOWORLD)

[NEWS AND INTERVIEWS](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/survey/so/home.aspx)

[IMF BLOG](https://blog-imfdirect.imf.org/)

[F&D MAGAZINE](https://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/fandd/index.htm)

[EVENTS](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Seminars)

[PODCASTS](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Podcasts)

[NEWSLETTER](http://www.imf.org/newsletter)

FOLLOW US ON: