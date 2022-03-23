(AGENPARL) – mer 23 marzo 2022 [IMF Country Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/cat/scr1_sp.aspx?s_year=1997&e_year=2012&brtype=default)

[Country Report No. 2022/084 : Indonesia: 2022 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; Staff Statement; and Statement by the Executive Director for Indonesia](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2022/03/22/Indonesia-2022-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-Staff-Statement-and-515612?cid=em-COM-123-44484)

MARCH 22, 2022

As elsewhere, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to tragic loss of life and triggered a major economic downturn in Indonesia. The authorities have responded with a bold and comprehensive policy package that has successfully maintained economic and financial stability. With the recovery underway, they have begun to withdraw the exceptional support measures. Nevertheless, the pandemic has caused scarring and reinforced the need to tackle longstanding structural challenges.

