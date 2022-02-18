(AGENPARL) – ven 18 febbraio 2022 [IMF Country Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/cat/scr1_sp.aspx?s_year=1997&e_year=2012&brtype=default)
[Open in your browser](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2022/02/17/Republic-of-Tajikistan-2021-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-513280?cid=em-COM-123-44329)
http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2022/02/17/Republic-of-Tajikistan-2021-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-513280?cid=em-COM-123-44329
[Country Report No. 2022/053 : Republic of Tajikistan: 2021 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by Executive Director for the Republic of Tajikistan](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2022/02/17/Republic-of-Tajikistan-2021-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-513280?cid=em-COM-123-44329)
FEBRUARY 18, 2022
http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2022/02/17/Republic-of-Tajikistan-2021-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-513280?cid=em-COM-123-44329
With a strong recovery in train, the authorities are gradually withdrawing the policy stimulus released during the pandemic. Although debt is sustainable, there is a high risk of debt distress. At the same time, financing the Roghun dam project while implementing tax reform remains a key challenge. The financial sector has stabilized, but intermediation remains low. Risks to the outlook are tilted to the downside due to uncertainty on the pandemic and regional spillovers.
[READ MORE](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2022/02/17/Republic-of-Tajikistan-2021-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-513280?cid=em-COM-123-44329)
YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:
[COUNTRY INFO](http://www.imf.org/en/Countries)
[IMF VIDEOS](http://www.imf.org/external/mmedia/index.aspx)
[DATA TOOL](https://www.imf.org/external/datamapper/NGDP_RPCH@WEO/OEMDC/ADVEC/WEOWORLD)
[NEWS AND INTERVIEWS](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/survey/so/home.aspx)
[IMF BLOG](https://blog-imfdirect.imf.org/)
[F&D MAGAZINE](https://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/fandd/index.htm)
[EVENTS](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Seminars)
[PODCASTS](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Podcasts)
[NEWSLETTER](http://www.imf.org/newsletter)
FOLLOW US ON:
Your IMF Update: Country Report No. 2022/053 – Republic of Tajikistan
(AGENPARL) – ven 18 febbraio 2022 [IMF Country Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/cat/scr1_sp.aspx?s_year=1997&e_year=2012&brtype=default)