[Country Report No. 2021/265 : The Gambia: Article IV Consultation, Third Review under the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement, Request for Waivers of Nonobservance of Performance Criteria, and Financing Assurances Review-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for The Gambia](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/12/10/The-Gambia-Article-IV-Consultation-Third-Review-under-the-Extended-Credit-Facility-510911?cid=em-COM-123-44022)

DECEMBER 10, 2021

Prior to the onset of the pandemic, The Gambia had shown strong macroeconomic performance in the few years following the remarkable political transition in 2016-17. Economic growth accelerated, debt vulnerabilities decreased, external stability strengthened, structural and legislative reforms advanced, and key social indicators improved. However, the COVID-19 pandemic halted some of the hard-won progress, stagnating economic activity and re-igniting extreme poverty. The Gambia experienced a third wave of the pandemic in mid-2021, which has receded recently. The COVID-19 vaccination rate currently stands at about 12 percent of the adult population. Presidential and parliamentary elections are planned for December 2021 and April 2022, respectively.

