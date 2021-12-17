(AGENPARL) – ven 17 dicembre 2021 [IMF Country Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/cat/scr1_sp.aspx?s_year=1997&e_year=2012&brtype=default)

[Open in your browser](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/12/08/Mexico-Technical-Assistance-Report-Strengthening-Public-Assets-and-Liabilities-Management-510853?cid=em-COM-123-44065)

http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/12/08/Mexico-Technical-Assistance-Report-Strengthening-Public-Assets-and-Liabilities-Management-510853?cid=em-COM-123-44065

Country Report No. 2021/261 : Mexico: Technical Assistance Report-Strengthening Public Assets and Liabilities Management

DECEMBER 17, 2021

http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/12/08/Mexico-Technical-Assistance-Report-Strengthening-Public-Assets-and-Liabilities-Management-510853?cid=em-COM-123-44065

The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) of Mexico intends to strengthen public asset and liability management (ALM) practices. The 2018 Fiscal Transparency Evaluation (FTE) identified several gaps in reporting public sector assets and liabilities and analysis of the associated risks. The authorities have identified the need for further reforms in three interrelated areas: (i) adopt the public sector balance sheet (PSBS) analytical framework to inform policy making; (ii) move toward more active cash management; and (iii) strengthen the management of financial assets and introduce a sovereign assets and liabilities management (SALM) framework in a phased manner. This report provides recommendations for reforms in these three areas.

