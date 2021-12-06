(AGENPARL) – lun 06 dicembre 2021 [IMF Country Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/cat/scr1_sp.aspx?s_year=1997&e_year=2012&brtype=default)

[Country Report No. 2021/255 : Australia: 2021 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Australia](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/12/02/Australia-2021-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-510754?cid=em-COM-123-43992)

DECEMBER 06, 2021

Strong health and economic policies allowed for quick economic recovery from initial COVID-19-related lockdowns in 2020. Renewed outbreaks and lockdowns have created setbacks since mid-2021, with disproportionate impacts on some regions, sectors, and workers. Accommodative macroeconomic policies have been instrumental in cushioning the economic impact.

