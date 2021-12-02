(AGENPARL) – gio 02 dicembre 2021 [IMF Country Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/cat/scr1_sp.aspx?s_year=1997&e_year=2012&brtype=default)

[Country Report No. 2021/254 : United Republic of Tanzania: Request for Disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the United Republic of Tanzania](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/12/02/United-Republic-of-Tanzania-Request-for-Disbursement-under-the-Rapid-Credit-Facility-Press-510749?cid=em-COM-123-43974)

DECEMBER 02, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted Tanzania’s macroeconomic outlook. The Tanzanian authorities are implementing a comprehensive emergency pandemic response plan to help mitigate the significant socioeconomic and health effects of the crisis, resulting in an ongoing urgent balance of payments need.

