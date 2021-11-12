(AGENPARL) – ven 12 novembre 2021 [IMF Country Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/cat/scr1_sp.aspx?s_year=1997&e_year=2012&brtype=default)

[Country Report No. 2021/242 : Burundi: Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Burundi](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/11/12/Burundi-Request-for-Disbursement-Under-the-Rapid-Credit-Facility-Press-Release-Staff-Report-506796?cid=em-COM-123-43884)

NOVEMBER 12, 2021

Burundi is a fragile state with a history of political tensions and weak institutions. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Burundi was recovering from an economic recession triggered by the 2015 political crisis stemming from the late President Nkurunziza’s decision to run for a third term. Real GDP growth was positive, at 1.8 percent in 2019, but difficult policy challenges persisted.

