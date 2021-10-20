(AGENPARL) – mer 20 ottobre 2021 [IMF Country Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/cat/scr1_sp.aspx?s_year=1997&e_year=2012&brtype=default)

[Open in your browser](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/10/20/Maldives-Technical-Assistance-Report-Estimating-Tax-Expenditures-494780?cid=em-COM-123-43778)

http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/10/20/Maldives-Technical-Assistance-Report-Estimating-Tax-Expenditures-494780?cid=em-COM-123-43778

[Country Report No. 2021/234 : Maldives: Technical Assistance Report—Estimating Tax Expenditures](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/10/20/Maldives-Technical-Assistance-Report-Estimating-Tax-Expenditures-494780?cid=em-COM-123-43778)

OCTOBER 20, 2021

http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/10/20/Maldives-Technical-Assistance-Report-Estimating-Tax-Expenditures-494780?cid=em-COM-123-43778

The Maldives has identified the estimation and regular reporting of tax expenditures (TEs) as one of the top priority areas in continuing its tax modernization process. TEs are alternative policy tools (e.g., to direct transfers and other spending measures) in the form of provisions in the tax legislation that modify the tax liability of individuals or companies. The cost of TEs should be identified, measured, and publicly reported to improve transparency in fiscal management.

[READ MORE](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/10/20/Maldives-Technical-Assistance-Report-Estimating-Tax-Expenditures-494780?cid=em-COM-123-43778)

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

[COUNTRY INFO](http://www.imf.org/en/Countries)

[IMF VIDEOS](http://www.imf.org/external/mmedia/index.aspx)

[DATA TOOL](https://www.imf.org/external/datamapper/NGDP_RPCH@WEO/OEMDC/ADVEC/WEOWORLD)

[NEWS AND INTERVIEWS](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/survey/so/home.aspx)

[IMF BLOG](https://blog-imfdirect.imf.org/)

[F&D MAGAZINE](https://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/fandd/index.htm)

[EVENTS](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Seminars)

[PODCASTS](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Podcasts)

[NEWSLETTER](http://www.imf.org/newsletter)

FOLLOW US ON:

🔊 Listen to this