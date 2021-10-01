(AGENPARL) – ven 01 ottobre 2021 [IMF Country Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/cat/scr1_sp.aspx?s_year=1997&e_year=2012&brtype=default)

SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

Since the prior FSAP the authorities have comprehensively updated the legal, policy and procedural framework for failing bank resolution. In 2019 both the NBG and Banking Laws were amended to provide the authorities with powers to resolve banks that in the past might have been deemed too-big-to-fail; this eventuality is now greatly diminished. In 2017 a Deposit Insurance System Law was adopted to provide protection to natural person depositors when a bank fails and is liquidated. In 2020 the NBG published a series of rules specifying its policies and procedures for the use of its new powers, and jointly with the MoF published regulations addressing the use of temporary public funding to mitigate the potential systemic implications of bank failures.

