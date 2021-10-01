(AGENPARL) – ven 01 ottobre 2021 [IMF Country Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/cat/scr1_sp.aspx?s_year=1997&e_year=2012&brtype=default)

[Open in your browser](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/09/29/Georgia-Financial-Sector-Assessment-Program-Technical-Note-Selected-Issues-in-Banking-470366?cid=em-COM-123-43684)

http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/09/29/Georgia-Financial-Sector-Assessment-Program-Technical-Note-Selected-Issues-in-Banking-470366?cid=em-COM-123-43684

[Country Report No. 2021/222 : Georgia: Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Selected Issues in Banking Supervision](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/09/29/Georgia-Financial-Sector-Assessment-Program-Technical-Note-Selected-Issues-in-Banking-470366?cid=em-COM-123-43684)

SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/09/29/Georgia-Financial-Sector-Assessment-Program-Technical-Note-Selected-Issues-in-Banking-470366?cid=em-COM-123-43684

This note was prepared for the 2021 FSAP mission to Georgia and provides recommendations on a select set of banking supervision topics against relevant elements of the Basel Core Principles for Effective Banking Supervision. The current review focused on implementation and effectiveness of recent changes to the Georgian banking supervisory framework, and included actions being taken or planned to address current challenges facing Georgian authorities.

[READ MORE](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/09/29/Georgia-Financial-Sector-Assessment-Program-Technical-Note-Selected-Issues-in-Banking-470366?cid=em-COM-123-43684)

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

[COUNTRY INFO](http://www.imf.org/en/Countries)

[IMF VIDEOS](http://www.imf.org/external/mmedia/index.aspx)

[DATA TOOL](https://www.imf.org/external/datamapper/NGDP_RPCH@WEO/OEMDC/ADVEC/WEOWORLD)

[NEWS AND INTERVIEWS](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/survey/so/home.aspx)

[IMF BLOG](https://blog-imfdirect.imf.org/)

[F&D MAGAZINE](https://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/fandd/index.htm)

[EVENTS](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Seminars)

[PODCASTS](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Podcasts)

[NEWSLETTER](http://www.imf.org/newsletter)

FOLLOW US ON:

🔊 Listen to this