Country Report No. 2021/221 : Georgia: Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Stress Testing and Financial Stability Analysis

SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

This note presents the results of banks’ stress tests carried out jointly by the NBG and the FSAP teams in the context of the 2021 FSAP. It describes the scope, methodology and results of a series of top-down stress tests carried out during January?April 2021. At the request of the Georgian authorities, complementary bottom-up exercises were not implemented, on account of the operational challenges facing banks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

