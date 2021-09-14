(AGENPARL) – mar 14 settembre 2021 [IMF Country Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/cat/scr1_sp.aspx?s_year=1997&e_year=2012&brtype=default)

[Country Report No. 2021/208 : Vanuatu: 2021 Article IV Consultation -Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Vanuatu](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/09/14/Vanuatu-2021-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-465820?cid=em-COM-123-43605)

SEPTEMBER 14, 2021

Border closures and other pandemic containment measures have kept Vanuatu free from COVID-19. However, they have dealt a heavy blow to economic activity as tourism has come to a virtual halt. On top of the pandemic, Tropical Cyclone Harold and a volcanic eruption in Tanna Island caused extensive economic damage in 2020. In the context of a continued loss of correspondent banking relationships (CBRs) in the Pacific, Vanuatu also lost a key CBR at end-June 2021. Air Vanuatu, one of the state-owned enterprises (SOEs), is in the process of being restructured.

