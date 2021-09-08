(AGENPARL) – mer 08 settembre 2021 [IMF Country Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/cat/scr1_sp.aspx?s_year=1997&e_year=2012&brtype=default)

[Open in your browser](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/09/07/Democratic-Republic-of-So-Tom-and-Prncipe-Third-Review-Under-the-Extended-Credit-Facility-465335?cid=em-COM-123-43579)

Country Report No. 2021/202 : Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe: Third Review Under the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement and Financing Assurances Review-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director

SEPTEMBER 08, 2021

São Tomé and Príncipe has maintained macroeconomic stability in the period since the previous ECF review (February 2021). International support and the authorities’ swift actions helped mitigate the impact of the pandemic so far. Growth is estimated at 3 percent in 2020, supported by externally-financed spending. Growth is projected to slow to 2 percent in 2021, reflecting delays in the return of tourists, and to strengthen to 3 percent in 2022. The economic outlook is subject to high uncertainty and downside risks, notably the evolution of the pandemic.

