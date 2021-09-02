(AGENPARL) – gio 02 settembre 2021 [IMF Country Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/cat/scr1_sp.aspx?s_year=1997&e_year=2012&brtype=default)

Country Report No. 2021/194 : Republic of Latvia: 2021 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Republic of Latvia

SEPTEMBER 02, 2021

The pandemic has caused an unprecedented disruption to economic and social activity, which has been met with swift, strong, and well-coordinated policy responses. These support measures have helped preserve jobs and provide liquidity to companies and income support to vulnerable groups, thereby averting a deeper recession. After contracting by 3.6 percent in 2020, real GDP is projected to grow by 3.6 percent in 2021 and 5.2 percent in 2022, as stimulus and the EU-financed investment works through and vaccinations help control the spread of the virus. However, uncertainty around the outlook is unusually large, given the evolution of the epidemiological situation and the slow start of the vaccination program.

