(AGENPARL) – mer 04 agosto 2021 [IMF Country Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/cat/scr1_sp.aspx?s_year=1997&e_year=2012&brtype=default)

[Open in your browser](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/08/04/Bolivia-2021-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-463381?cid=em-COM-123-43495)

http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/08/04/Bolivia-2021-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-463381?cid=em-COM-123-43495

[Country Report No. 2021/180 : Bolivia: 2021 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Bolivia](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/08/04/Bolivia-2021-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-463381?cid=em-COM-123-43495)

AUGUST 04, 2021

http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/08/04/Bolivia-2021-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-463381?cid=em-COM-123-43495

Following the October 2020 election, the new administration moved to tackle the devastating human and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The economy shows signs of recovery from its 8.8 percent contraction in 2020. However, fiscal imbalances have increased and international reserves continue to fall. On February 12, Bolivia repurchased the 240.1 million SDR purchase under the Fund’s Rapid Financing Instrument (that was approved by the Fund’s Executive Board in April 2020).

[READ MORE](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/08/04/Bolivia-2021-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-463381?cid=em-COM-123-43495)

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

[COUNTRY INFO](http://www.imf.org/en/Countries)

[IMF VIDEOS](http://www.imf.org/external/mmedia/index.aspx)

[DATA TOOL](https://www.imf.org/external/datamapper/NGDP_RPCH@WEO/OEMDC/ADVEC/WEOWORLD)

[NEWS AND INTERVIEWS](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/survey/so/home.aspx)

[IMF BLOG](https://blog-imfdirect.imf.org/)

[F&D MAGAZINE](https://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/fandd/index.htm)

[EVENTS](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Seminars)

[PODCASTS](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Podcasts)

[NEWSLETTER](http://www.imf.org/newsletter)

FOLLOW US ON:

🔊 Listen to this