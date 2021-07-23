(AGENPARL) – ven 23 luglio 2021 [IMF Country Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/cat/scr1_sp.aspx?s_year=1997&e_year=2012&brtype=default)

[Country Report No. 2021/165 : Ghana: 2021 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Ghana](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/07/23/Ghana-2021-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-462570?cid=em-COM-123-43436)

JULY 23, 2021

Ghana has been hit hard by the pandemic. The government’s proactive response helped contain the spread of COVID-19, protecting lives and limiting the impact on economic activity. However, partly because of the pandemic, the fiscal position worsened considerably last year, with a sharp increase in public sector debt.

