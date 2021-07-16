(AGENPARL) – ven 16 luglio 2021 [IMF Country Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/cat/scr1_sp.aspx?s_year=1997&e_year=2012&brtype=default)

[Open in your browser](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/07/16/Singapore-2021-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-462216?cid=em-COM-123-43408)

http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/07/16/Singapore-2021-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-462216?cid=em-COM-123-43408

[Country Report No. 2021/156 : Singapore: 2021 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Singapore](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/07/16/Singapore-2021-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-462216?cid=em-COM-123-43408)

JULY 16, 2021

http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/07/16/Singapore-2021-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-462216?cid=em-COM-123-43408

Singapore entered the COVID-19 pandemic with sizable policy space and robust economic policy frameworks, yet facing longer-term challenges. The economy has been severely impacted by the pandemic, but a bold, comprehensive, and coordinated policy package has helped cushion the economic fallout. Following a record contraction in the first half of 2020, activity has rebounded, and growth is projected to strengthen to 6 percent in 2021, underpinned by a recovery in domestic demand and a positive contribution from net exports. The uncertainty surrounding the outlook is larger than usual.

