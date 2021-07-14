(AGENPARL) – mer 14 luglio 2021 [IMF Country Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/cat/scr1_sp.aspx?s_year=1997&e_year=2012&brtype=default)

[Open in your browser](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/07/14/Timor-Leste-2021-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-462155?cid=em-COM-123-43390)

http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/07/14/Timor-Leste-2021-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-462155?cid=em-COM-123-43390

[Country Report No. 2021/152 : Timor-Leste: 2021 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Timor-Leste](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/07/14/Timor-Leste-2021-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-462155?cid=em-COM-123-43390)

JULY 14, 2021

http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/07/14/Timor-Leste-2021-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-462155?cid=em-COM-123-43390

Although Timor-Leste has made considerable progress in many areas since its independence in 2002, it faces significant medium-term challenges. The nation has pressing development needs, young institutions, and is highly dependent on oil. Oil revenues from active fields, which have been the main source of funding for government spending, are drying up. The non-oil private sector economy remains underdeveloped and lack of good jobs and high youth unemployment are serious concerns.

[READ MORE](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/07/14/Timor-Leste-2021-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-462155?cid=em-COM-123-43390)

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

[COUNTRY INFO](http://www.imf.org/en/Countries)

[IMF VIDEOS](http://www.imf.org/external/mmedia/index.aspx)

[DATA TOOL](https://www.imf.org/external/datamapper/NGDP_RPCH@WEO/OEMDC/ADVEC/WEOWORLD)

[NEWS AND INTERVIEWS](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/survey/so/home.aspx)

[IMF BLOG](https://blog-imfdirect.imf.org/)

[F&D MAGAZINE](https://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/fandd/index.htm)

[EVENTS](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Seminars)

[PODCASTS](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Podcasts)

[NEWSLETTER](http://www.imf.org/newsletter)

FOLLOW US ON:

🔊 Listen to this