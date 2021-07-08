(AGENPARL) – gio 08 luglio 2021 [IMF Country Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/cat/scr1_sp.aspx?s_year=1997&e_year=2012&brtype=default)

[Country Report No. 2021/150 : Honduras: Technical Assistance Report–Fiscal Transparency Evaluation](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/07/07/Honduras-Technical-Assistance-ReportFiscal-Transparency-Evaluation-461741?cid=em-COM-123-43366)

JULY 07, 2021

This report evaluates Honduras’s fiscal transparency practices in relation to the IMF Fiscal Transparency Code (FTC). Honduras’s score is similar to those of other Latin American countries and emerging market economies that have undergone the evaluation. In relation to the fiscal transparency principles, Honduran practices are considered basic in 15 areas; good in seven areas; and advanced in six areas. Fiscal transparency practices in the area of fiscal forecasting and budgeting are the strongest, while the fiscal risk analysis and management practices are the weakest. Finally, Honduras’s current fiscal transparency practices fall short of the FTC principles in eight areas.

