(AGENPARL) – mer 30 giugno 2021 [IMF Country Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/cat/scr1_sp.aspx?s_year=1997&e_year=2012&brtype=default)

[Open in your browser](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/06/30/Sudan-Request-for-a-39-Month-Arrangement-Under-the-Extended-Credit-Facility-Press-Release-461358?cid=em-COM-123-43329)

http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/06/30/Sudan-Request-for-a-39-Month-Arrangement-Under-the-Extended-Credit-Facility-Press-Release-461358?cid=em-COM-123-43329

[Country Report No. 2021/142 : Sudan: Request for a 39-Month Arrangement Under the Extended Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Sudan](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/06/30/Sudan-Request-for-a-39-Month-Arrangement-Under-the-Extended-Credit-Facility-Press-Release-461358?cid=em-COM-123-43329)

JUNE 30, 2021

http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/06/30/Sudan-Request-for-a-39-Month-Arrangement-Under-the-Extended-Credit-Facility-Press-Release-461358?cid=em-COM-123-43329

Since the 2019 popular revolution, Sudan’s transitional government has taken difficult steps to right decades of economic mismanagement. The challenges facing the authorities remain significant, but they have fulfilled the necessary conditions to reach the HIPC Decision Point (DP). This is an historic achievement and Sudan is set to clear its arrears and normalize relations with the IMF and other international financial institutions. This will unlock Sudan’s access to new financial resources to fund much needed development and social spending.

[READ MORE](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/06/30/Sudan-Request-for-a-39-Month-Arrangement-Under-the-Extended-Credit-Facility-Press-Release-461358?cid=em-COM-123-43329)

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

[COUNTRY INFO](http://www.imf.org/en/Countries)

[IMF VIDEOS](http://www.imf.org/external/mmedia/index.aspx)

[DATA TOOL](https://www.imf.org/external/datamapper/NGDP_RPCH@WEO/OEMDC/ADVEC/WEOWORLD)

[NEWS AND INTERVIEWS](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/survey/so/home.aspx)

[IMF BLOG](https://blog-imfdirect.imf.org/)

[F&D MAGAZINE](https://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/fandd/index.htm)

[EVENTS](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Seminars)

[PODCASTS](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Podcasts)

[NEWSLETTER](http://www.imf.org/newsletter)

FOLLOW US ON:

🔊 Listen to this