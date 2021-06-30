(AGENPARL) – mer 30 giugno 2021 [IMF Country Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/cat/scr1_sp.aspx?s_year=1997&e_year=2012&brtype=default)

[Country Report No. 2021/141 : Uganda: Request for a Three-Year Arrangement Under the Extended Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Uganda](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/06/30/Uganda-Request-for-a-Three-Year-Arrangement-Under-the-Extended-Credit-Facility-Press-461347?cid=em-COM-123-43327)

JUNE 30, 2021

The Ugandan authorities reacted swiftly to the COVID-19 crisis, locking down the economy, saving lives and avoiding a public health crisis. However, the resulting economic and social costs have been high. Per capita GDP growth remains below pre-pandemic levels, poverty gains have been reversed, fiscal balances have deteriorated, and pressures on external buffers remain high.

