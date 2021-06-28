(AGENPARL) – lun 28 giugno 2021 [IMF Country Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/cat/scr1_sp.aspx?s_year=1997&e_year=2012&brtype=default)
[Open in your browser](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/06/28/Mauritius-2021-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-461296?cid=em-COM-123-43316)
http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/06/28/Mauritius-2021-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-461296?cid=em-COM-123-43316
[Country Report No. 2021/139 : Mauritius: 2021 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Mauritius](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/06/28/Mauritius-2021-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-461296?cid=em-COM-123-43316)
JUNE 28, 2021
http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/06/28/Mauritius-2021-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-461296?cid=em-COM-123-43316
Economic Impact of the Pandemic and Policy Responses. Mauritius has been successful in containing the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to strict health measures but the halt in tourism has significantly affected its tourism-dependent economy. A comprehensive set of stimulus measures to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic, including a wage subsidy and income support for the self-employed, have provided support to firms and households.
[READ MORE](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/06/28/Mauritius-2021-Article-IV-Consultation-Press-Release-Staff-Report-and-Statement-by-the-461296?cid=em-COM-123-43316)
YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:
[COUNTRY INFO](http://www.imf.org/en/Countries)
[IMF VIDEOS](http://www.imf.org/external/mmedia/index.aspx)
[DATA TOOL](https://www.imf.org/external/datamapper/NGDP_RPCH@WEO/OEMDC/ADVEC/WEOWORLD)
[NEWS AND INTERVIEWS](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/survey/so/home.aspx)
[IMF BLOG](https://blog-imfdirect.imf.org/)
[F&D MAGAZINE](https://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/fandd/index.htm)
[EVENTS](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Seminars)
[PODCASTS](https://www.imf.org/en/News/Podcasts)
[NEWSLETTER](http://www.imf.org/newsletter)
FOLLOW US ON: