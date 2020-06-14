YOUR BLOOMSDAY SCHEDULE AND FULL LINE-UP FOR READINGS & SONGS

(AGENPARL) – dom 14 giugno 2020 Even more events have been added to help you celebrate Bloomsday 2020 at home.



** Bloomsday Readings & Songs

It’s nearly time to don that boater hat and and join Caitriona Balfe, Aidan Gillen, Glen Hansard, Senator David Norris, and friends, for an evening of readings and songs from Ulysses as part of the Bloomsday Festival’s flagship event “Readings and Songs”, at 7pm on Youtube Live, on the James Joyce Centre channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/JamesJoyceCentre?mc_cid=b734cc1607&mc_eid=[UNIQID]) on 16th June.

Bloomsday Readings and Songs is a long-standing and treasured tradition, and this year, Bloomsday 2020 will keep the tradition of Bloomsday alive by bringing us all together online.

Going from stage to page will be chanteuse Camille O’Sullivan, Jess Kavanagh of BARQ, spoken word artist Sasha Terfous and Glen Hansard. While joining us from TV, film and the stage will be Aidan Gillen, Kate Stanley Brennan, Emmet Kirwan, performance artist Bonnie Boux and writer and director Gerard Stembridge. Bafta winner and four-time Golden Globe nominee actress, Caitriona Balfe, will be reading from Molly Bloom’s soliloquy.

Writers taking part this year include Colum McCann (who has said ‘the book that I return to, when I return to Ireland, is always Ulysses), Booker Prize nominee Donal Ryan, Paul Lynch, winner of the Kerry Group Novel of Year, crime writer Tana French, Mary Costello, recently shortlisted for the Dalkey Literary Award, Christine Dwyer Hickey, author of Dublin’s most recent One City One Book and newest winner of the Walter Scott Prize, and Peter Murphy, novelist and vocalist with Cursed Murphy & the Resistance. International best-selling author Douglas Kennedy will be reading with his actress daughter, Amelia Kennedy.

Readings and Songs will take place at 7pm on Youtube Live on the James Joyce Centre channel on June 16th.

This is a free event but we hope that those who watch will consider donating to one of our chosen charities: World Child Cancer, Focus Ireland and Age Action.

Bloomsday’s flagship event is kindly sponsored by Dublin City Council, Failte Ireland, Dublin Unesco City of Literature and the Department of Arts Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht.

Bloomsday Events 2020

We have put together a handy overview of the Live Events happening during the Festival. Since the last newsletter even more events have been added to make your Bloomsday at home as diverse as we can.

One of these new events is the Bloomsday Breakfast (http://www.bloomsdayfestival.ie/fringe-programme-2020/2020/6/16/the-bloomsday-breakfast?mc_cid=b734cc1607&mc_eid=[UNIQID]) . Over the years, it has become one of the festival’s most established traditions and we are delighted to keep it alive with the help of Dublin – UNESCO City of Literature. (http://www.dublincityofliterature.ie/?mc_cid=b734cc1607&mc_eid=[UNIQID]) So take a leaf out of Bloom’s book and enjoy a hearty meal before setting out on your virtual travels this Bloomsday! It starts at 8pm on Facebook/YouTube with performances and songs from Ulysses with Sinead Murphy, Darina Gallagher, Les Doherty and Elaine Reddy

Find the full overview of live events on our homepage at www.bloomsdayfestival.ie. Just scroll down to the bottom.



