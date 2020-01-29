(AGENPARL) – Mansfield (Massachusetts), mer 29 gennaio 2020

Young Professional Forum Topic Covered: Showcase Your Business

networking with the group about who you are and what you do!

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE YOUNG PROFESSIONAL FORUMS

Mission To connect and develop young professionals in the Tri-Town area by providing networking opportunities, while gaining expert guidance from a variety of local business leaders, that promote the growth of peer relationships throughout our community.



How: monthly meetings at the Chamber and area businesses to inform young professionals about Chamber members and help with common issues facing those starting their careers.



Why You, a Young Professional should attend:

This group is not the suit-and-tie, regimented, business pitch type of networking group. We are here to help develop skills and create meaningful connections in the area. There is no clock on how long you can talk about your business or professional needs. The Young Professionals group is here to help you develop your career.

• Learn skills for your career from local experts and each other.

• Meet people outside your business to build your network

• Potentially develop mentor ship relationships.

• Open Doors to potential leadership roles on committees, ambassador, or board positions Developing relationships with local influential business professionals

• Kick start your career right here at Tri-Town Chamber

• Are you interested in getting more involved? Ask us how you can take a leadership role in the Young Professionals Leadership Forum.





Why a Company should encourage Young Professional to be involved:

The purpose of the Young Professionals Leadership Forum is to provide professional development on a monthly basis to enhance your employee’s experience, therefore enhancing the future of your company. Young professionals from your organization will join others for monthly facilitated conversations on topics important to professionals in today’s market. Did you know according to the Bureau of Labor the average worker stays in their position for 4.4 years, but the average for young professionals is less than 3 years. With the cost of a new hire hovering between 1.5-3 times the annual salaries, this high turnover can get expensive. The Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce recognizes the importance of mitigating costs for its member and has developed a Young Professionals Leadership Forum.

This group:

• Gives the young professional a way to network with peers in other businesses which could lead to future business and future employees.

• Supports internal development of the young professional.

• Potentially provides mentoring opportunities for the employee.

• Potentially provides leadership roles for ongoing development.

• Additional Benefits for You the Owner or Manager of the Company.

• We encourage you to spread the word to the young professionals in your organization. Please feel free to contact us with any questions

Fonte/Source: http://www.tri-townchamber.net/events/details/young-professional-forum-showcase-your-business-6423