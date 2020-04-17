venerdì, Aprile 17, 2020
YOU CAN WORK IN CERTAIN FIELDS UNTIL 31 OCTOBER 2020 WITHOUT APPLYING FOR AN EXTENDED PERMIT

(AGENPARL) – FINLAND, ven 17 aprile 2020

If you are living in Finland with a residence permit, you can temporarily change your employer and field of employment to certain other fields without applying for an extended permit. You do not need to apply for a new residence permit, if your new duties are central to the security of supply and to the functioning of the labour market.

Check the website of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment to find out if your duties are considered central to the security of supply and to the functioning of the labour market. You can work in these fields until 31 October 2020 without applying for an extended permit.

You can change your employer and field of employment to these fields, if you live in Finland and your residence permit was granted before 9 April 2020. You do not need to notify the Finnish Immigration Service about changing your employer or field of employment.

The practice is in force until the end of October

The temporary change in legislation is in force until the end of October. The aim is to make working in certain jobs easier due to the coronavirus epidemic. 
Your residence permit must also be valid while you work for another employer or in a different field of employment. If your residence permit is about to expire, apply for an extended permit before your previous permit expires.

If you want to change your field of employment for duties other than those specified, you still need to apply for a new permit. You can find instructions for changing jobs on our website.

Stay up to date on news about the effects of the coronavirus epidemic: migri.fi/coronavirus.

Fonte/Source: https://migri.fi/en/article/-/asset_publisher/voit-tyoskennella-tietyilla-aloilla-ilman-jatkoluvan-hakemista-31-10-2020-saakka

