(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), gio 23 aprile 2020

Event Date: Thursday, April 23, 2020

Need a break?

Join Melissa from the comfort of your home for a relaxing 30-minute yoga session that combines stretching, postural strengthening and balance.

The session is viewable on Melissa’s Instagram page. A smart device will be required to access the livestream.

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/wellness/2020-04/covid-april-20-24/Yoga.html