lunedì, Maggio 25, 2020
Breaking News

CS_SCUOLA, AZZOLINA: SODDISFATTA PER CONFERMA CONCORSO, ORA CHIUDERE DECRETO

SCUOLA, CHIGI: ACCOLTA PROPOSTA DEL PREMIER CONTE SU CONCORSO STRAORDINARIO PER I…

SPEECH: PM PRESS CONFERENCE STATEMENT: 24 MAY 2020

IGOR SLOBODNíK DISCUSSES SLOVAK-ISRAELI COOPERATION WITH STUDENTS FROM ISRAEL

OFFICIAL PRESENTATION OF SLOVAKAID 2015 HUMANITARIAN WORKER AWARDS

DEVELOPMENT AND HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE AS STRONG “AID” IN ADDRESSING THE MIGRATION CRISIS

LAJčáK AT THE SFPA CONFERENCE ON RESOLVING GLOBAL CRISES

ASSISTANCE FOR UKRAINIAN CHILDREN FROM KIEV AND LVOV REGIONS

STATEMENT OF THE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AND EUROPEAN AFFAIRS OF THE SLOVAK…

“IT HASN’T HAPPENED BEFORE SINCE NATO WAS FOUNDED THAT THE SECURITY ENVIRONMENT…

Agenparl

YOGA IN THE MUSIC STUDIO

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 25 maggio 2020

Cover

Yoga in the Music Studio

Lesley S. McAllister

Reviews and Awards

“This wonderfully thorough book is one of the most comprehensive tools that I have seen for the use of yoga practice in developing musical and dramatic talent. Educators of students at all levels will benefit from this unique work.” — Robert Swedberg, Associate Professor of Music, Emeritus, University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance

“Reflecting McAllister’s lived experience and deep expertise, Yoga in the Music Studio is an invaluable guide for all musicians and teachers seeking greater awareness, transformation, and a path to embodied music-making and wholeness.” — Jessica Johnson, Professor of Piano, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/yoga-in-the-music-studio-9780190915001?cc=us&lang=en

Post collegati

MORALITY AND MATHEMATICS

Redazione

THE HISTORY OF NEGATION IN THE LANGUAGES OF EUROPE AND THE MEDITERRANEAN

Redazione

MORALITY BY DEGREES

Redazione

YOGA IN THE MUSIC STUDIO

Redazione

THE OXFORD HANDBOOK OF SCHOPENHAUER

Redazione

TELEOLOGY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More