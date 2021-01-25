YILPORT NAMES SARTINI AS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, lun 25 gennaio 2021 After a long and varied career, Nicolas Sartini left French carrier CMA CGM last year. He will now share chief…
Related Stories
- South Korea supplements ad hoc box capacity to help exporters
- One seafarer dead, 15 missing after pirate attack in Gulf of Guinea
- South Korea throws in ad hoc box capacity to help exporters
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1135519/Yilport%20names%20Sartini%20as%20co-chief%20executive?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss