19 Gennaio 2020
YEMEN: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE DEADLY ATTACK ON GOVERNMENT FORCES IN MARIB

(AGENPARL) – Brussels (Belgium), dom 19 gennaio 2020

An attack carried out on Saturday by members of the Ansar Allah (known also as Houthi) movement against the military camp in the city of Marib in western Yemen resulted in the death of at least 70 Yemeni soldiers. This act threatens the ongoing military de-escalation and undermines the UN-led process in the country. All parties should show restraint and engage constructively with the UN Special Envoy to end the conflict. Yemen has an opportunity to attain peace that should not be wasted. The EU will continue supporting the UN in achieving this with all the tools at its disposal. 

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/73198/yemen-statement-spokesperson-deadly-attack-government-forces-marib_en

