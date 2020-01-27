Following ongoing violence in Nehm and Al Jawf, Yemen, the Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa, Dr Andrew Murrison, met United Nations Special Envoy Martin Griffiths in London on Monday 27 January.

Dr Andrew Murrison said:

The UK is following with concern the recent escalation of violence in Yemen. Following a period of reduced levels of violence, this represents a serious and dangerous step backwards.

We call on the parties to the conflict to exercise restraint, return to de-escalation efforts and prepare for direct UN-led negotiations to achieve a lasting political solution. The UK fully supports the efforts of UNSE Martin Griffiths.