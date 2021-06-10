(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, gio 10 giugno 2021

Supply chain chaos at Chinese ports, the politics of China’s pitch for a Hamburg terminal stake, and why shipping may…

Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1137092/Yantian%20Port%20congestion%20has%20echoes%20of%20Suez?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss