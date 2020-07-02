XRTC WARNS OF ‘NEW WAVE’ OF BAD LOANS

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, gio 02 luglio 2020
Financiers rate lower freight rates as the top concern, followed by supply chain disruption, with general travel restrictions and crew…
Related Stories
- UK Ship Register tops Paris MoU performance white list
- Stolt-Nielsen prepares for tougher times ahead
- Seatrade secures retrial in vessel scrapping case
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1132907/XRTC%20warns%20of%20new%20wave%20of%20bad%20loans?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss