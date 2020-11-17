X-RAY IMAGING OF A BEETLE’S WORLD IN ANCIENT EARTHENWARE

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 17 novembre 2020 (Kumamoto University) Using X-rays, Professor Hiroki Obata of Kumamoto University, Japan has imaged 28 impressions of maize weevils on pottery shards from the late Jomon period (around 3,600 years ago) excavated from the Yakushoden site in Miyazaki Prefecture. This is the first example of pottery with multiple weevil impressions discovered in Kyushu, and the density of impressions is the highest ever found in Japan.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-11/ku-xio111620.php