(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), sab 29 maggio 2021

Friday, 28 May, 2021

Police forces across the country are showing their support today for LGBT+ Domestic Abuse Awareness Day.

The day aims to raise awareness of domestic abuse in LGBT+ communities and encourage victims to come forward.

And it delivers a very clear message – ‘There’s No Pride In Domestic Abuse’.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/wyp-support-lgbt-domestic-abuse-awareness-day