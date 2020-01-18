18 Gennaio 2020
WUHAN RECORDS 4 MORE CASES
WUHAN RECORDS 4 MORE CASES

(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, sab 18 gennaio 2020

According to the National Health Commission (NHC), four more cases of novel coronavirus infection were recorded in Wuhan, the Centre for Health Protection said today.

The additional cases involved four men who developed symptoms from January 5 to 8.

As of January 16, the total number of novel coronavirus infection cases in Wuhan was 45. Among them, 15 patients were discharged, five are in a serious condition and two died, while the remaining patients are in a stable condition.

A total of 763 close contacts have been identified. All have been put under medical surveillance with 665 of them having completed the surveillance. No related cases have been detected so far.

The Centre for Health Protection will continue its liaison with the NHC, the World Health Organization and overseas health authorities, and closely monitor the situation for risk assessment.

The centre reminded the public to avoid close contact with people with fever or respiratory symptoms in countries and areas with possible transmission of novel coronavirus infection.

If contact it is unavoidable, wear a surgical mask and continue to do so until 14 days after returning to Hong Kong, it added.

Click here for more information.

Fonte/Source: http://www.news.gov.hk/eng/2020/01/20200118/20200118_165130_001.html

