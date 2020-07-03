venerdì, Luglio 3, 2020
WS623: GROSS HOURLY EARNINGS AND DECILES OF FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES BY SEX AND MAJOR GROUP OF OCCUPATION, OCTOBER, 2018

(AGENPARL) – TALLINN (ESTONIA), ven 03 luglio 2020

WS621: GROSS MONTHLY EARNINGS AND DECILES OF FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES BY SEX AND MAJOR GROUP OF OCCUPATION, OCTOBER

Definitions and Methodology  
Footnotes  

Information details  
Mark your selections and choose between table on screen and file format.     Marking tips

Year

Select at least one value

 Select all
 Deselect all

Sex

 Select all
 Deselect all

Major group of occupation

 Select all
 Deselect all

Indicator

Select at least one value

 Select all
 Deselect all
Total:3.
Selected:

Total:3.
Selected:

Total:11.
Selected:

Total:10.
Selected:

Drag to change size Drag to change size Drag to change size Drag to change size
Search

Search in text

Text start

Search

Search in text

Text start

Search

Search in text

Text start

Search

Search in text

Text start

For variables marked Select at least one value you need to select at least one value

The table contains a total of 990 data cells (99 rows and 10 columns)

Download total.

Presentation on screen is limited to 3000 rows and 100 columns.
Number of selected data rows  
Number of selected data columns

Select an option and press     

    

Fonte/Source: http://pub.stat.ee/px-web.2001/Dialog/varval.asp?ma=WS623&lang=1

