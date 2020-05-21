venerdì, Maggio 22, 2020
WRITING YOUR DISSERTATION: SETTING GOALS, WRITING, THINKING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), gio 21 maggio 2020

Event Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Thinking your dissertation and finding your voice: this webinar will be devoted to planning your writing future as you embark on the daunting scholarly task of writing your dissertation. Emphasis will be placed on setting writing goals, developing a writing practice, and learning how to get along with your dissertation. This workshop is offered through the Own Your Future doctoral professional development program. All graduate students are welcome to register.

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/grad-postdoc-studies/2020-05/writing-your-dissertation.html

