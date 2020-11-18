mercoledì, Novembre 18, 2020
WOULD YOU LIKE TO SERVE ON A CITY COMMISSION?

(AGENPARL) – CUPERTINO, mer 18 novembre 2020 Cupertino residents are encouraged to apply for positions on City commissions that will have vacancies in January of 2021. Commissions with upcoming vacancies include: Audit Committee, Bicycle Pedestrian Commission, Fine Arts Commission, Housing Commission, Library Commission, and Planning Commission. The application deadline is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021. Council will conduct interviews beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, January 25, 2021 and Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

Applications can be submitted via the Online Commission Application at cupertino.org/vacancies.  For more details, please see the website or call the City Clerk’s office at (408) 777-3223.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cupertino.org/Home/Components/News/News/5177/

