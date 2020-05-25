lunedì, Maggio 25, 2020
Breaking News

GEORGIA NATIONAL DAY

GEORGIA NATIONAL DAY

GEORGIA NATIONAL DAY

SCLEROSI MULTIPLA. SI VALUTA L’EFFETTO DEL TRAPIANTO DI STAMINALI

SPEECH: PM PRESS CONFERENCE STATEMENT: 25 MAY 2020

PRESS RELEASE: PRIME MINISTER SETS OUT TIMELINE FOR RETAIL TO REOPEN IN…

ASSISTENTI CIVICI, CHIGI: MERA UTILITA’ E SOLIDARIETA’ SOCIALE, ANCHE ATTRAVERSO LA RETE…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 25 MAY…

HONG KONG, LA CINA NON PUO’ INTRODURRE LEGGE SULLA SICUREZZA NAZIONALE. E…

FASE 2: PD, SERVONO NORME PER RILANCIARE CROCIERE

Agenparl

WORLDISCOVERIES TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER WEBINAR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), lun 25 maggio 2020

Event Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2020

WORLDiscoveries Technology Transfer Webinar

Path to Research Commercialization, Technology Transfer and Commercialization Funding

Souzan Armstrong, PhD Director of Business Development and Saqib Sachani, PhD Business Development officer present this webinar.

Objectives:

1. Introduction to Technology Transfer
2. Technology Transfer Process at Western
3. Commercialization Funding Opportunities

OPEN TO ALL FACULTY, POST-DOCS, STUDENTS AND STAFF.

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/general-events/2020-06/technology-transfer-webinar.html

Post collegati

WORLDISCOVERIES TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER WEBINAR

Redazione

JORDAN’S ‘DANCE’ SPEAKS TO BEATING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Redazione

HOMEGROWN IDEA LOOKS TO SOLVE VENTILATOR SHORTAGE

Redazione

FIREFIGHTER MASKS REPURPOSED TO BOOST VENTILATOR CAPACITY

Redazione

WEBINAR: “QUANDO LE AZIENDE SONO STORIE DA RACCONTARE – STORYTELLING E NARRAZIONE” 5 GIUGNO ORE 17:30 –

Redazione

WEBINAR 10 GIUGNO 2020 SU GREEN PUBLIC PROCUREMENT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More