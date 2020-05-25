(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), lun 25 maggio 2020
Event Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2020
WORLDiscoveries Technology Transfer Webinar
Path to Research Commercialization, Technology Transfer and Commercialization Funding
Souzan Armstrong, PhD Director of Business Development and Saqib Sachani, PhD Business Development officer present this webinar.
Objectives:
1. Introduction to Technology Transfer
2. Technology Transfer Process at Western
3. Commercialization Funding Opportunities
OPEN TO ALL FACULTY, POST-DOCS, STUDENTS AND STAFF.
Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/general-events/2020-06/technology-transfer-webinar.html