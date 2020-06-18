giovedì, Giugno 18, 2020
WORLD INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY ORGANIZATION (WIPO) VEBINAR: HOW TO PROTECT YOUR INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY ABROAD.

(AGENPARL) – RīGA (LETTONIA), gio 18 giugno 2020

World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) vebinar: How to protect your intellectual property abroad.

WIPO has a pleasure to invite you to join the online Roving Seminar on WIPO Services and Initiatives. Taking place on June 25, 2020, at 9.00 a.m. (CEST).

 The online vebinar is an opportunity to learn more about protecting your intellectual property (IP) abroad, and to catch up with the latest developments in our global IP services.
 
In this live webinar, senior WIPO experts will cover:

  • International intellectual property registration systems
  • Alternative dispute resolution mechanisms for IP/technology disputes and domain names
  • IP and technology databases
  • WIPO’s IP portal
  • WIPO’s new service – WIPO PROOF

 
Who is this webinar for?

The webinar will be useful for researchers, companies, lawyers, innovators, technology transfer officers, representatives from universities as well as for other IP specialists and practitioners.
 
The webinar is free of charge and will be held in English. To attend, please register.

More information available here>>

 

News prepared by

Lelde Saulīte – Rozīte

Intellectual Property Information Centre

Division of Information Services

Project Manager – Consultant

Phone +

lelde.saulite-rozite@lrpv.gov.lv

Kr.Valdemara street 33, Riga, LV-1010

www.lrpv.gov.lv

Fonte/Source: https://www.lrpv.gov.lv/en/patent-office/news/9055/world-intellectual-property-organization-wipo-vebinar-how-protect-your

