WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION AWARDED MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AFFAIRS AND HEALTH FOR ITS WORK ON TOBACCO CONTROL

This year the World Health Organization (WHO) has presented the Finnish Ministry of Social Affairs and Health with the World No Tobacco Day Award. The Award was granted on the basis of the Ministry’s long-term commitment to work on tobacco control and its exemplary actions to protect particularly young people from tobacco.

According to WHO, Finland is one of the leading countries in tobacco policy in Europe. Finland has also globally led the way in implementing successful tobacco policy measures, under the direction of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

In 2010, the Tobacco Act was amended and the objective of reducing smoking was changed to ending the use of tobacco products. Since 2016, the objective has been to end the use of tobacco and nicotine products by 2030.

“In addition to public authorities, there are a large number of organisations and competent and highly dedicated people across the country who work hard towards making Finland smoke- and nicotine-free. In this context, I would like to thank them all for their efforts, for which Finland has now received international recognition,” says Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services Krista Kiuru.

WHO is pleased with Finland’s exemplary actions, which have helped to reduce the appeal of e-cigarettes among young people in particular. Finland has strictly regulated the use of e-cigarettes and prohibited characterising flavours in liquids for e-cigarettes.

Every year, on 31 May, the World No Tobacco Day is celebrated worldwide by WHO and its member states. This year it will be Sunday.

This year particular efforts are made to ban tobacco advertising, sales promotion and sponsorship. Special attention is paid to the tobacco industry’s aggressive marketing, which is used to entice more children and young people to try tobacco products.

According to WHO, tobacco kills approximately 8 million people globally every year.

Inquiries:

Meri Paavola, Ministerial Adviser, [email protected]

Fonte/Source: https://valtioneuvosto.fi/en/article/-/asset_publisher/1271139/maailman-terveysjarjesto-palkitsi-sosiaali-ja-terveysministerion-tupakanvastaisesta-tyosta