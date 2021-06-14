(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, lun 14 giugno 2021

Good Afternoon Bermuda

Tomorrow Bermuda will commemorate World Elder Abuse Day. World Elder Abuse Day is held on June 15th annually to bring awareness of elder abuse and negligence through cultural, social and economic processes.

Our elders should always get their share of respect, care, and concern. Elder abuse can be of many types, financial abuse, sexual abuse, physical abuse, psychological abuse, and neglect.