WORLD BANK: ACCESS INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES AND CONTRIBUTE TO BUILDING A RESILIENT AND INCLUSIVE RECOVERY

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, lun 23 novembre 2020

Austrade invites you to join an exclusive webinar with key Officers from the World Bank (WB) on 26 November 2020.

International aid-funded projects continue to present significant opportunities for Australian organisations thanks to our geographic proximity, proven track record, knowledge and understanding of regional needs, and expertise in relevant sectors. These projects not only provide an alternate channel to developing markets with the preferred governance and transparency but they can also act as a multiplier effect opening avenues to secure other development projects funded by the UN, bilateral aid agencies and non-government organisations (NGOs). Opportunities exist across the project lifecycle.

2020 Australian International Development Opportunities World Bank webinar will focus on:

The World Bank: Facts and Figures

The World Bank in the Pacific: Overview of sectoral strategies and associated regional projects and opportunities

World Bank Funded Projects: Operating Model

Overview of Procurement Provisions

How Best to Sell to the Borrowers and How to Find Opportunities.

Through this webinar you will:

Gain first-hand information and insights about opportunities funded by the World Bank, which has an increasing focus on quality (vs solely cost-based procurement)

Virtually meet with World Bank officers relevant to your sector and geographies of interest and establish your network and credentials with the Bank.

