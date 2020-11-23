lunedì, Novembre 23, 2020
Breaking News

USA, DATI ELETTORALI: IL MESSAGGIO ANTI-GLOBALISMO E PRO-POLIZIA DEL PRESIDENTE TRUMP VINCE…

GLI STATI UNITI SI RITIRANO DAL TRATTATO PER I VOLI DI SORVEGLIANZA…

NEW YORK, TOPI CHE CORRONO PER IL CENTRAL PARK E NEI VARI…

USA, IL GOVERNATORE DEL MARYLAND LARRY HOGAN, L’EROE ANTI-TRUMP, HA PAGATO I…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH TAHER BARAKA OF AL-ARABIYA

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH TAHER BARAKA OF AL-ARABIYA

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH TAHER BARAKA OF AL-ARABIYA

G20: GLOBAL CO-OPERATION AND STRONG POLICY ACTION NEEDED FOR A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY

USA, ANALISI DEI DATI DI VOTO: TRUMP HA OTTENUTO 10 MILIONI DI…

SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL TO TRAVELING PRESS

Agenparl
Image default
Home » WORLD BANK: ACCESS INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES AND CONTRIBUTE TO BUILDING A RESILIENT AND INCLUSIVE RECOVERY

WORLD BANK: ACCESS INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES AND CONTRIBUTE TO BUILDING A RESILIENT AND INCLUSIVE RECOVERY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, lun 23 novembre 2020

Austrade invites you to join an exclusive webinar with key Officers from the World Bank (WB) on 26 November 2020.

International aid-funded projects continue to present significant opportunities for Australian organisations thanks to our geographic proximity, proven track record, knowledge and understanding of regional needs, and expertise in relevant sectors. These projects not only provide an alternate channel to developing markets with the preferred governance and transparency but they can also act as a multiplier effect opening avenues to secure other development projects funded by the UN, bilateral aid agencies and non-government organisations (NGOs). Opportunities exist across the project lifecycle.

2020 Australian International Development Opportunities World Bank webinar will focus on:

  • The World Bank: Facts and Figures
  • The World Bank in the Pacific: Overview of sectoral strategies and associated regional projects and opportunities
  • World Bank Funded Projects: Operating Model
  • Overview of Procurement Provisions  
  • How Best to Sell to the Borrowers and How to Find Opportunities.

Through this webinar you will:

  • Gain first-hand information and insights about opportunities funded by the World Bank, which has an increasing focus on quality (vs solely cost-based procurement)

Virtually meet with World Bank officers relevant to your sector and geographies of interest and establish your network and credentials with the Bank.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/AustradeEvents/~3/pX0csk5BCEw/WorldBank

Post collegati

WORLD BANK: ACCESS INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES AND CONTRIBUTE TO BUILDING A RESILIENT AND INCLUSIVE RECOVERY

Redazione

موقع الكتروني لاستعراض المشاريع التجاريةوادارتها

Redazione

RESOURCES AND ENERGY MAJOR PROJECTS

Redazione

RESOURCES AND ENERGY MAJOR PROJECTS: 2020

Redazione

JOB POSTING: TWO FULLY FUNDED PHD POSITIONS IN CYBERSECURITY

Redazione

CHINA: HAINAN’S FREE TRADE PORT COULD YIELD FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES FOR US AG PRODUCTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More