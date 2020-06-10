WORKSHOP: RENTING & EVICTIONS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC – MONDAY, JUNE 22 FROM 7 P.M.-8 P.M.

(AGENPARL) – CUPERTINO, mer 10 giugno 2020

Project Sentinel, in partnership with the City of Cupertino, will host a workshop on Monday, June 22 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m, and take questions regarding housing policies and resources available during the coronavirus pandemic. The workshop is open to all within the Santa Clara County, and will touch on important topics such as:

Navigating evictions during the coronavirus pandemic

Resources available for renters

Fair housing education

Join the workshop at https://tinyurl.com/ydgbnur8 with the password “020951”.

For more information, contact Project Sentinel at (408) 720-9888 or

View the Event Flyer.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cupertino.org/Home/Components/News/News/4944/