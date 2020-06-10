mercoledì, Giugno 10, 2020
WORKSHOP: RENTING & EVICTIONS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC – MONDAY, JUNE 22 FROM 7 P.M.-8 P.M.

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CUPERTINO, mer 10 giugno 2020

Project Sentinel, in partnership with the City of Cupertino, will host a workshop on Monday, June 22 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m, and take questions regarding housing policies and resources available during the coronavirus pandemic. The workshop is open to all within the Santa Clara County, and will touch on important topics such as:

  • Navigating evictions during the coronavirus pandemic
  • Resources available for renters
  • Fair housing education

Join the workshop at https://tinyurl.com/ydgbnur8 with the password “020951”.

For more information, contact Project Sentinel at (408) 720-9888 or
View the Event Flyer.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cupertino.org/Home/Components/News/News/4944/

