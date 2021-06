(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), ven 11 giugno 2021 Council will remove the top of a dead Brown Walnut tree (Beilschmiedia tooram) on Collins Avenue, Edge Hill, on Monday (14 June), in the interests of public safety.

